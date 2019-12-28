Emma Stadler

Emma Stadler and Pero Cameron, women's basketball coach for Hillcrest Christian and the New Zealand national team, pose for a photo after Stadler signed her letter of intent with Dawson Community College.

GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College women's basketball program has signed Emma Stadler, the Buccaneers announced Saturday.

Stadler is a 6-foot-3 post from Queensland, Australia. She averaged 12 points, 12 rebounds, five blocks and three steals per game at Hillcrest Christian College (in Gold Coast). She's also played club basketball for the North Gold Coast Seahawks, Golf Coast Basketball, Heat Basketball and Basketball Queensland.

Stadler will join DCC in the spring semester.

"Emma will hopefully bring us a stronger presence under the rim," DCC women's basketball coach Romeo Lagmay said in a press release. "She already has a great lefty jump hook and a knack for blocking shots."

