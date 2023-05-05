GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College softball seized victory in dramatic fashion Friday thanks to a walk-off double to topple Miles Community College by a 9-8 margin in Region XIII tournament play.

The game was tied at eight with DCC (35-4) batting in the bottom of the seventh when Sofee Thatcher doubled on a 2-1 count, scoring the winning run.

The Pioneers (35-7) nearly made a furious comeback in the unbeaten semifinal of the double-elimination tourney, tying the game at 8-8 after being down 8-2 at the start of the seventh inning, but the Buccaneers managed to find some late magic for the victory.

Heather Berrett went 6⅔ innings for Dawson, allowing eight runs on eight hits and striking out seven. Faith McDonald came in for the last out and was credited with the victory.

Bailey Hansen, Breana Hiatt and Tyra Coats all hit home runs for the Bucs, part of their 13 total hits in the game.

No stats were provided for MCC at the time of writing.

Dawson will be back in action for the Region XIII championship game at noon Saturday, facing the winner of the Miles and Dakota County Technical College game at 10 a.m.