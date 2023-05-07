GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College softball team claimed a 6-4 victory over Miles Community College on Saturday to win the Region XIII championship.

The game was tied at two with DCC batting in the bottom of the fifth when Brogan Allen homered on a 1-2 count, scoring three runs.

Allen led Dawson to victory by driving in four runs. Allen went 2 for 3 at the plate. Allen drove in runs on a home run in the second and a home run in the fifth.

Heather Berrett was credited with the victory for the Buccaneers. The righthander pitched seven innings, allowing six hits and four runs while striking out 10 and walking one.

Dawson smacked three home runs on the day with Bailey Hansen also homering in the fourth inning.

Dawson tallied eight hits.

"I'm extremely proud of these girls for winning a region championship," DCC coach Tami Lagmay said in a school press release. "The process started in August, and they have put in countless hours to complete this goal. We went into the tournament taking one game at a time and completing the mission daily. The grit and heart this team shows every single day is truly something so special to coach. This group stays hungry and humble and that's why we're sitting with a conference and region championship."

The Bucs will play in the district championship in a 3-game series on May 12-13 in Iowa. The winner of that series will automatically qualify for the national tourney.