GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College softball team has signed pitcher Madison Piercy, the Buccaneers announced Friday.

Piercy pitches and plays both the infield and outfield at Thunder Basin High in Gillette, Wyoming.

"The thing that stands out to me the most with Madi is her tough mentality and drive to win," DCC coach Jim LeProwse said in a press release. "I expect her to come in and dominate right away."

