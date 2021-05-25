GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College volleyball team will host a summer youth volleyball camp from June 9-11.

Camp for children in grades 3-6 will run from 8-11 a.m., and grades 7-12 will go from 1-4 p.m. A free t-shirt and prizes will be given to each camper.

Camp participants will focus on team strategies and fundamentals such as passing, setting, serving, hitting and blocking.

To register, visit https://www.dawsonbucs.com/camps/2021_DCC_Volleyball_Camp_Brochure_-1-.pdf or print out a registration form online at: https://dawson.prestosports.com/camps/Volleyball_Camp_Registration.

