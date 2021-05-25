GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College volleyball team will host a summer youth volleyball camp from June 9-11.
Camp for children in grades 3-6 will run from 8-11 a.m., and grades 7-12 will go from 1-4 p.m. A free t-shirt and prizes will be given to each camper.
Camp participants will focus on team strategies and fundamentals such as passing, setting, serving, hitting and blocking.
To register, visit https://www.dawsonbucs.com/camps/2021_DCC_Volleyball_Camp_Brochure_-1-.pdf or print out a registration form online at: https://dawson.prestosports.com/camps/Volleyball_Camp_Registration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.