GLENDIVE — Camron Dunfee, the leading scorer on the Dawson Community College men's basketball team, has signed a letter of intent to with Minot State.
Minot State is an NCAA Division II program that competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
"We are extremely excited to add Camron to our basketball program," Minot coach Matt Murkin said in a statement released by DCC. "He is a young man that we identified early in the recruiting process as a top priority. First and foremost, he is an extremely high character young man. Secondly, his ability to score in multiple ways and also impact the game defensively has helped Dawson Community College win at a high level the last two years. He will make an immediate impact on our program."
Dunfee, who came to Dawson from Douglas County High School in Castle Rock, Colorado, won 47 games over his two-year career. He scored in double digits in 26 of 33 games, averaging 16.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.
"Minot recruited him very hard and came to just about every game we played over the last month of the season," Dawson coach Joe Peterson said. "Cam's a loyal guy and I know that meant a lot to him. I'm glad he's going to a good program with a solid coaching staff who really wants him. With Cam's personality and skill, I'm sure he will fit in well and make an immediate impact for them."
Dunfee explained his decision.
"I chose Minot because they took the time to recruit me throughout the entire year," he said. "They really showed love and made me feel like a priority. Dawson has been a great home for me the past two years and coming here was the best decision I've ever made in my young life. The memories, bonds and relationships I've built here are like no other! The town is fully invested in us and really was a home away from home. From every faculty member including teachers and coaches to the classmates and teammates, DCC truly is one of a kind."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.