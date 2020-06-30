GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College volleyball team on Tuesday named former Buccaneers player Lexi Begger as an assistant coach.

Begger played at DCC during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. She was an all-conference and all-region selection before transferring to Presentation College in South Dakota in 2019.

She joins the coaching staff led by head coach Dina Fritz.

"It is such a blessing to be able to come home and use my past experiences to aid coach Fritz and DCC volleyball," Begger said in a statement. "I owe a large part of my personal successes to coach Fritz for giving me a chance and pushing me to become a better player.

"I am truly blessed to be a part of the Buccaneer family again."

