GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College redshirt sophomore Kolten Hitt has signed with Ottawa University of Arizona to continue his basketball career, DCC announced Tuesday.
Ottawa is an NAIA school in Surprise, Arizona.
"I'm excited to have the opportunity to attend and play at OUAZ this upcoming year," Hitt said in a press release. "I am thankful for Dawson and all the people I have met there. I'd especially like to thank my family and my coaches for everything they have done. I will never forget all the memories and support throughout the years at DCC. Now I'm ready for my new journey and to keep doing what I love."
Hitt averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals and 1.4 assists per game this past season for the Buccaneers. The 6-foot-3 wing from Malta, Idaho, shot 51% from the field, 41% from 3-point range and 88% from the free-throw line.
"Ottawa is getting a knockdown shooter and a lockdown defender who is extremely tough," DCC men's basketball coach Joe Peterson said in a press release. "He does so many things that help a team win basketball games. I just love the way Kolten plays the game of basketball."
