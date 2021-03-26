BOTTINEAU, N.D. — Tamiya Francis led with 17 points and Brynn Jolma added 13 in Dawson Community College's 67-42 victory over Dakota College Bottineau on Thursday.
Dawson also defeated Bottineau in a rematch on Friday, 86-41.
In Thursday's game, Briana Bergum scored 11 points for the Buccaneers. Ashya Klopfenstein pulled down 11 rebounds for DCC.
On Friday, Klopfenstein had 22 points and six rebounds to pace the Bucs. Francis had 11 points while Sarah Billmayer scored 11.
DCC (18-4, 17-4 Mon-Dak) will host a Region XIII playoff game on Thursday.
