GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College women’s basketball team rolled past the Rocky Mountain College junior varsity 89-46 on Monday night to open their season.
DCC had 20 steals and forced 36 turnovers, earning 32 points off the miscues. The Bucs outrebounded Rocky 47-35.
Freshman Eva Kingston recorded 24 points, 13 rebounds and four steals for DCC. New Zealand product Samantha Jenkins made three 3-pointers and totaled 15 points while adding four steals.
Returning sophomore and team captain Brianna Bergum scored 11 points, grabbed six rebounds and led with five steals. Natalija Beleska of Macedonia added 10 points and a game-high six assists.
Sylvie Morrison scored 10 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Battlin' Bears. Kenidee Wolery led with seven rebounds.
“We were very proud of the way our players worked and rotated in defense," DCC coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said. "Our transition defense was really good and our overall effort was great! What’s even more fantastic was our energy on the court and on the bench. The team’s chemistry was wonderful to be around. There are surely some areas we need to improve on, but we are definitely looking forward to the rest of the season for sure.”
The Bucs' next action is in the preseason Mon-Dak Conference Tournament from Friday through Sunday in New Town, North Dakota. Their opening matchup is against Lake Region State College.
