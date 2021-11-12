BOTTINEAU, N.D. — In a game that featured 11 lead changes and six ties, the Dawson Community College women's basketball team fell 67-65 to Dakota College in a Mon-Dak Conference game Thursday night.
Dawson’s Eva Kingston had a game-high 23 points along with 12 rebounds. Samantha Jenkins added 12 points, grabbed six rebounds and collected four steals. Hailee Brandon added 11 points, four rebounds and a game-high six steals.
Maria Moore had a game-high 23 points for Dakota.
“It was a great win for them,” Dawson coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said. “They held their composure, and made some big plays. They deserved that game. We fought hard as usual, but we let up on some defensive plays in the beginning and it caught up to us in the end.
"Our players are still learning how important communication is, and we still have a few key players out with injuries. We’re still good without them, but it makes a difference in a barn burner like this one.”
The Buccaneers will play at Miles Community College at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
