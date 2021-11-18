GLENDIVE — Freshman Samantha Jenkins scored 30 points and Eva Kingston added 13 points and nine rebounds as Dawson Community College toppled Northwest College 70-64 in women's basketball Wednesday night.
Northwest forward Kierra Cutright posted a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Northwest outrebounded Dawson 41-32. DCC's Hailee Brandon had two key three-point plays in the fourth quarter and pumped in 11 points to go along with six rebounds and a team-high seven assists.
“It wasn’t nice again, but we won," DCC coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said. "I really don’t know how we got the victory with how hard Northwest College played, but what I do know is that we fought harder. That’s what is keeping us in the victory lane. It’s stressful, but relieving at the same time.
"I love to see how our players develop a stronger sense of playing for one another.”
Dawson will host Williston State at 6 p.m. Friday and then Bismarck State College at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Toepke Center.
