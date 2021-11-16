MILES CITY — Samantha Jenkins scored 14 points and and grabbed nine rebounds, Brianna Bergum also scored 14 and nabbed six boards as the Dawson Community College women’s Basketball downed Miles Community College 62-47 on Monday night.
Miles CC led by as many as seven points in the first quarter before Dawson CC regrouped. The Buccaneers led 35-31 at halftime.
“It wasn’t pretty, but we will take it,” Dawson coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said. “Our early conference games count. So to keep us in the mix at the top of the standings is very critical in November. It’s different how it’s set up this season, but every game affects what happens later on in the spring semester. With two of our key players sitting out with injuries, I’m comfortable to see that our players fight off adversity well despite these challenges. It is actually good to see some of our players get experience in positions they never really played before.”
Hailee Brandon pumped in 12 points, and had nine rebounds for Dawson.
Cillalli Gurrola and Angelina Dimasi scored eight points apiece for Miles (1-4, 0-4), and Dimasi and Molly Cockburn provided seven rebounds each. Aylin Ramirez added six steals and six assists for the Pioneers.
Dawson (4-2, 3-2) will host Northwest College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Miles plays host to the same Northwest team at 5 p.m. Thursday.
