GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Dawson Community College women’s basketball claimed victory in its second game of the Gillette Borders War Tournament on Sunday, defeating Western Wyoming Community College 52-43.
Eva Kingston led DCC (9-4) with 13 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Samantha Jenkins scored 12 points and had seven rebounds. Brianna Bergum led the team with nine rebounds.
“Western Wyoming definitely didn’t take us lightly," DCC coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said. "They came out to win and play hard. As close as a game as it was with Western directly on our tail, it was good to see our players keep their composure. We shot 79% from the foul line and that’s what kept us afloat. So glad to see that poise from our team.”
