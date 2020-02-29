BISMARCK, N.D. — No. 5 Dawson Community College (15-17, 7-7) lost its opening-round game in the Region 13 Tournament to No. 4 Lake Region State College (19-13, 8-6), 84-65.
Down by 12 at the half, the Buccaneers trailed the entire game despite stellar performances from Ashley Orozco, who pumped in 31 points, along with teammate Ashya Klopfenstein's 17-point addition. Orozco also had seven steals and three rebounds, and Klopfenstein had seven rebounds to go with two blocked shots.
