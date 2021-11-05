NEW TOWN, N.D. — Brianna Bergum led with 16 points and eight rebounds, Olivia Williams added 15 points, and Samantha Jenkins contributed 13 points and six assists as the Dawson Community College women's basketball team opened the Mon-Dak tournament with a 73-65 triumph over Lake Region State College Friday.
After a 20-20 first quarter, Dawson took a seven-point halftime lead and kept it there through the second half. Both teams shot less than 45% from the floor.
Tiziana Hulci led all scorers with 24 points before fouling out for Lake Region. Laura Ribo added 12 and Marta Lopez 11.
