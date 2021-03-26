BOTTINEAU, N.D. — Tamiya Francis led with 17 points and Brynn Jolma added 13 in Dawson Community College's 67-42 victory over Dakota College Bottineau on Thursday.

Briana Bergum scored 11 points for the Buccaneers, who played Dakota College in a rematch on Friday. Ashya Klopfenstein pulled down 11 rebounds for DCC.

Lauren Gangl's 12 points paced the scoring for Dakota College.

