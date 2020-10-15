GLENDIVE — Grace Brown of Geelong, Australia, has signed her NJCAA national letter of intent to play basketball for Dawson Community College, the school announced Thursday.
Brown, a 5-foot-9 wing, will graduate from Surf Coast Secondary College in November and enroll at DCC for the spring semester. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the NJCAA to move most of its sports to the spring, so Brown will be eligible in January.
Brown played in the Youth League for the Division 1 Geelong Supercats team. She averaged 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.
Brown was also part of the Development Squad for State in the U18 division as well as a development player for the NBL1 women's team in 2019. In 2019, she was presented the youth league's team Coaches Award.
"The reason I chose Dawson was because of how family- and community-based it is and super excited for it to be my home away from home," Brown said in a press release from the school. "I believe that this will be the best way to start my college career both on and off the floor and that Coach Romeo (Lagmay Jr.) is the best coach to help me do that and grow into a better player and person."
Said Lagmay, Jr.: "This was a great signing for Dawson. Grace will be adding depth to our wing position. She is super athletic and possesses good basketball IQ. Her style and ours will be a great fit and benefit both sides, and she should have an immediate impact. We can't wait for her arrival in January, and get her going as soon as possible."
