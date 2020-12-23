GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College added to its 2021 women's basketball roster with the signing of forward Imogene Noble.
Noble, a 6-foot forward, comes to DCC from Auckland, New Zealand. She is a recent graduate of Girls Grammar School in Auckland, where she was named team MVP. Noble averaged 18.4 points per game for her regional team, Counties Manukau.
Noble will join the Buccaneers in time for the start of this season, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 20 on the road against Mon-Dak Athletic Conference rival Miles Community College.
"Imogene can play both inside and out, and is physical in the paint, yet has a nice touch from beyond the arc," DCC coach Romeo Lagmay said in a press release. "She and I are both very enthusiastic about her training and competing as a Lady Buc."
