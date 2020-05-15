RALEIGH, N.C. — The Dawson Community College women's basketball team was recently honored for the second straight year for its fundraising efforts on behalf of the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
DCC was acknowledged for its work in the Junior College/Community College division.
The school has hosted a Play4Kay Pink Night for six consecutive seasons.
Play4Kay is the Kay Yow Cancer Fund's largest fundraiser and events are hosted in all 50 states according to a press release from the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
This past year during DCC's Pink Night, the schools's women's and men's games also helped support the National Breast Cancer Awareness campaign with raffle tickets sold during both contests.
The Kay Yow Cancer Fund was founded on Dec. 3, 2007. It was named after former NC State University women's basketball coach Kay Yow, who lost the fight to breast cancer in 2009.
