GLENDIVE — Ashya Klopfenstein netted 18 points and seven boards to lead Dawson Community College to a 68-59 Mon-Dak Athletic Conference women's basketball victory over North Dakota State College of Science on Sunday.

Dawson is now 3-0, 3-0 and is tied with Miles Community College for first-place in the conference. NDSCS is 2-3, 2-3.

For the game, DCC was 13 of 19 from the charity stripe and NDSCS was 8 of 18.

Ambah Kowcun led the Wildcats with 20 points and Zaraya March posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

