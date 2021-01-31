GLENDIVE — Ashya Klopfenstein netted 18 points and seven boards to lead Dawson Community College to a 68-59 Mon-Dak Athletic Conference women's basketball victory over North Dakota State College of Science on Sunday.
Dawson is now 3-0, 3-0 and is tied with Miles Community College for first-place in the conference. NDSCS is 2-3, 2-3.
For the game, DCC was 13 of 19 from the charity stripe and NDSCS was 8 of 18.
Ambah Kowcun led the Wildcats with 20 points and Zaraya March posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
