GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College women's basketball program has signed 6-foot-1 post Aichatou Camara, the Buccaneers announced Tuesday.
"Aicha is so athletic," DCC coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said in a press release. "She is versatile enough to actively trap in the full court, face up to the basket from 15 feet and attack, post up down low with useful moves, and be commanding on rebounds. She is a humble person and has a will to be successful. We are thrilled to have her in our program!"
Camara comes from Elevation Prep Academy in Sarasota, Florida. The Senegal native averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 47% from the field during the 2018-19 season, and she finished this past season with seven points and seven boards per game.
"The fact that Dawson Community College is a family was one of the reasons why I chose to go there," Camara said in the release. "Being away from my family in Senegal for two years makes me realize how much I miss them every day. The fact that Dawson has a reputation for having a support system from the DCC staff, team and community will make it easier as if I'm right at home. At Dawson, I'll be able to meet new friends, family, and be a part of an experience that will impact my life."
