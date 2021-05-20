GLENDIVE — Isabelle Buhr from Cheboygan, Michigan, signed her NJCAA National Letter of Intent to play basketball for the Dawson Community College Buccaneers women's basketball program for the 2021-22 season.
Buccaneers coach Romeo Lagmay said in a press release, "Isabelle will not be moved around in the paint. She has pure natural strength and power. Izzy embraces physically and enjoys it."
Buhr started all four years and averaged a double-double, 11 points and 11 rebounds a game. She finishes her prep career holding Cheboygan High School's rebounding record at 746.
"I chose Dawson ultimately because it holds by far the most opportunities for my future," Buhr said in the release.
