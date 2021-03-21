GLENDIVE — Tamiya Francis powered her way to 21 points and nine assists and Ashya Klopfenstein recorded her 13th double-double of the year with 18 points and 10 boards as Dawson Community College stymied Williston State College 109-64 in Mon-Dak women's basketball on Saturday.
It was the last home game of the regular season for DCC (16-4, 15-4), which will travel to Dakota College-Bottineau for games on Thursday and Friday to conclude the regular season. The Bucs will return home on April 1 to host a Region XIII semifinal game.
Klopfenstein added four assists and three steals to her stat line.
DCC forced 29 turnovers, which led to 36 points. DCC was also dominant inside, outscoring the Tetons 60-20 in the paint.
