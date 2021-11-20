GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College women's basketball  Buccaneers team rallied past Williston State College 61-56 on Friday night in a Mon-Dak Conference game.

Williston led at half-time 37-29. Before it was over, there were eight ties and nine lead changes.

“It was quite the game. I loved how we kept our composure," DCC coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. said.

Big Timber's Hailee Brandon poured in 18 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Samantha Jenkins pumped in 14 points.

Keeley Tini had 16 points and 15 rebounds for Williston State, and Froid-Lake's Sydney Labatte contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds.

