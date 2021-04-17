GLENDIVE — Ashya Klopfenstein of Dawson Community College has signed an NCAA Division I letter of intent to play basketball for Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania, DCC coach Romeo Lagmay Jr. announced Saturday.
Klopfenstein, a 6-foot-1 sophomore forward from Howe, Indiana, was a first-team all-conference and honorable mention All-American for Dawson this past season. She recorded 16 double-doubles and was third in the Mon-Dak Conference on both scoring and rebounding.
As a freshman, Klopfenstein was second-team all-conference and a WBCA All-American honorable mention.
“I’m blessed to have the ability to play basketball and I’m just excited for this opportunity," she said in a press release from DCC. "I couldn’t have done it without my coaches, family and supporters. I’m just happy to be coming here.”
Said Lagmay: “Ashya has so much more to give to the game. I think with more teaching and training, she will be able to accomplish much more. She definitely is an impact player. We at Dawson appreciate all that she has done, not only on the court, but being a true ambassador for our institution. I will miss her. We will miss her. Buc Nation wishes her well on her journey.”
Robert Morris has won nine conference tournaments and eight regular-season championships, and has made six NCAA tournaments (2007, 2008, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019), two Postseason WNITs (2010, 2018) and one Postseason WBI (2011). The Colonials won 20 or more games in five consecutive seasons from 2015-16 to 2019-20 and have 13 20-win seasons overall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.