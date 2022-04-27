GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College pitcher and first baseman Deven Creech was named NJCAA national softball player of the week on Wednesday.

Creech, a graduate of Billings West High School, helped the Buccaneers to an 8-0 record by hitting six home runs and collecting 18 RBIs. Creech currently has a .524 batting average for the Bucs.

Creech also has a 9-2 pitching record with 77 strikeouts and a 3.24 ERA.

Dawson, with a 24-6 overall record and a 16-0 mark in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference, faces North Dakota State College of Science (26-8, 13-1) this week.

