GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College pitcher and first baseman Deven Creech was named NJCAA national softball player of the week on Wednesday.
Creech, a graduate of Billings West High School, helped the Buccaneers to an 8-0 record by hitting six home runs and collecting 18 RBIs. Creech currently has a .524 batting average for the Bucs.
Creech also has a 9-2 pitching record with 77 strikeouts and a 3.24 ERA.
Dawson, with a 24-6 overall record and a 16-0 mark in the Mon-Dak Athletic Conference, faces North Dakota State College of Science (26-8, 13-1) this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.