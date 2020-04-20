BILLINGS — Dawson Community College sophomore Man Man Baker has signed with Montana State University Billings, DCC and MSUB announced Monday.
Baker, a 6-foot guard from Aurora, Colorado, is the MSUB men's basketball program's third 2020-21 recruit, joining Minnesota wing Grant Tully and Indiana forward Nicholas Sebastiao.
“Man Man is a long, quick, athletic guard who can get to the rim in a variety of ways. He’s very disruptive defensively with his quickness and toughness," MSUB coach Mick Durham said in a press release. "Man Man is fun to watch, plays with energy and his own certain flair. He’s really good in transition of finding the open man and always a threat to attack the rim as he can jump out of the gym."
Baker averaged 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 57.5% from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range this past season for Buccaneers. He led DCC to a 27-7 record and a Mon-Dak Conference title. Baker earned a first-team all-conference selection and made the NJCAA Division I Region XIII Team.
"I just want to thank every single Buccaneer fan for pushing me to be the best I can be every game," Baker said in a press release.
