GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College sophomore Shelby Martin has been named Mon-Dak softball player of the week.
Last week the Helena native had four home runs while going 7 for 11 at the plate. Martin also had three singles and 11 RBIs and scored eight runs for the Buccaneers. Martin has a 1.727 hitting percentage.
"Shelby had a great week against Dakota College at Bottineau," said coach Jim LeProwse in a school press release. "She is as good as anyone when she starts hitting. She picked up a win in the circle for us."
