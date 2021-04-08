GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College sophomore Shelby Martin has been named Mon-Dak softball player of the week.

Last week the Helena native had four home runs while going 7 for 11 at the plate. Martin also had three singles and 11 RBIs and scored eight runs for the Buccaneers. Martin has a 1.727 hitting percentage.

"Shelby had a great week against Dakota College at Bottineau," said coach Jim LeProwse in a school press release. "She is as good as anyone when she starts hitting. She picked up a win in the circle for us."

