GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College softball coach Tami Lagmay is the 2023 Region XIII Coach of the Year for the first time.

Lagmay has been the Mon-Dak Conference Coach of the Year in both of her seasons in Glendive.

Lagmay and her staff finished the regular season 32-4 overall, including 22-2 in the conference. The Buccaneers broke the school record with 72 home runs.

After winning the region tournament to improve to 35-4 with a batting average of .424 and now 82 homers, the Buccaneers have been receiving votes in the NJCAA Division II poll.

“None of this would be possible if I didn’t have an amazing coaching staff," Lagmay said. "It takes all of us to run a successful program at this level. I will never be able to give enough thanks to coach Casey (May Huff) and coach Riley (Caudle) for all the hours they put in daily. I’m extremely blessed to be leading this Buccaneer ship.”