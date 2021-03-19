GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College sophomore point guard Tamiya Francis has been named Mon-Dak women's basketball player of the week. 

The Buccaneers went 2-0 for the week. Francis, from Toronto, scored 54 points, had 12 rebounds and six assists combined in the wins.

She also had four steals, while shooting 86% from the free-throw line.

The Buccaneers are 15-4 overall and 14-4 in conference play.

