GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College announced men's assistant basketball coach Kyle Lawson will join the staff of head coach Joe Peterson.
Lawson spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at NCAA DII Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota, under coach Ryan Thompson. Last season, the Yellow Jackets compiled a 20-9 record and were regular season co-champions in the 16-team Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).
He has had experience with player development, recruiting, scouting, and organizing camps. Before his stint with Black Hills State, Lawson played at Metro State University in Denver and in junior college at Orange Coast College in California.
