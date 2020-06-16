GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College will add a competitive esports team, the school announced Tuesday.
DCC is currently offering scholarships to prospective gamers and aims to have a full team in August. Glendive natives Tanner Wolff and Josh Wentz will coach the program.
“Esports will be a huge addition to DCC. It is one of the fastest growing sports in America and we want to get in during the early stages," DCC athletic director Joe Peterson said in a press release. "I love how it will increase enrollment, but also be a great addition to the college for other students and the community. We found two excellent coaches to launch this new program and build it into something special.”
The Buccaneers plan to compete in Rocket League, Overwatch, Magic the Gathering, CS:GO and other games against schools all over the country, including North Dakota programs at Bismark State, Dickinson State and the University of Jamestown. DCC's esports team will also host "open gaming" nights, tournaments and other events, per the press release.
“Gaming and Esports have been a huge part of my life and I am excited to be able to support other gamers in learning and growing, as well as provide a positive and encouraging environment for our athletes, other students on campus and people in the community," Wolff said in the press release.
The National Association of Collegiate Esports has more than 170 members, including the University of Montana and the University of Providence. Yellowstone Christian College also announced the addition of an esports team last month.
Robert Morris University in Illinois formed the country's first varsity collegiate esports program in 2014 with a League of Legends team, according to ESPN.
"I have had such a positive experience with gaming and esports in the past and I can’t wait to share that with others as we bring this program to the school and community," Wentz said in the press release.
