GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College has solidified its spectator policy for home basketball and volleyball games in 2021 after the Mon-Dak Conference’s Board of Directors passed their COVID-19 protocols last week.
To begin the season, DCC will allow up to 200 fans for home events. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Students and faculty/staff will have a specific allotment of tickets available to them, while Bucs Club members will be able to reserve tickets for specific games.
If tickets are available on game days, they may be reserved via a link provided to the public on social media between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. There will be no walk-up ticket sales. Opposing team fans will not be permitted to attend.
DCC will provide temperature checks at the door, and will require spectators to physically distance and wear face coverings in the gym. The bleachers behind the team benches will be off limits to spectators
The basketball teams will play their first home games on Jan. 23 against Bismarck State. The volleyball team will play its home opener on Jan. 30 versus Miles Community College.
For information, contact Alex Chase Wolff at 406-377-9466 or by email at achase@dawson.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.