GLENDIVE — Two athletes from Dawson Community College were selected as Mon-Dak players of the week.

Haydin Henschel is a 5-foot-6 outside hitter for the Buccaneer volleyball team.

In four winning matches, she amassed 76 kills, 64 digs, four assists and one ace. Henschel is ranked No. 3 in conference for kills and kills per set.

Riley Arnold is a utility player for the Dawson softball team.

Last week, she batted 8 for 24, drilled a double and a triple, drove in 10 runs and scored three times. Riley is batting .357 with 15 RBIs this season. 

Tags

Load comments