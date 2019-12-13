GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team has postponed its game vs. Stone Child College from Saturday to Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.

The team has scheduled an intrasquad scrimmage at 2 p.m. Saturday that is open to the public. The women's game will still be played at 4 p.m. against Little Big Horn College.

The contests on Saturday and next week will be Family and Friend "Funzy" Days. The "Funzy" games will be free to the public as Dawson Community College would like to thank fans for their continued support for Buccaneer Athletics.

