GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College softball program is entering the 2020 season ranked No.21.
The Bucs are returning eight starters, led by all-conference and All-Region XIII sophomore pitchers, Shelby Martin (Helena High School), and Alexa Kappel (Custer County High School).
Returning for his 10th season as head coach is Jim LeProwse. Under LeProwse, the Bucs have won seven conference championships and six regional championships. Coach LeProwse has been named Region XIII Coach of The Year five times running as well as Mon-Dak Conference Coach of the Year seven times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.