GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College softball program is entering the 2020 season ranked No.21.

The Bucs are returning eight starters, led by all-conference and All-Region XIII sophomore pitchers, Shelby Martin (Helena High School), and Alexa Kappel (Custer County High School). 

Returning for his 10th season as head coach is Jim LeProwse. Under LeProwse, the Bucs have won seven conference championships and six regional championships. Coach LeProwse has been named Region XIII Coach of The Year five times running as well as Mon-Dak Conference Coach of the Year seven times. 

