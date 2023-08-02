GLENDIVE — Dempster Jackson, who has spent the past four years leading the Phoenix College cross country and track programs, has been hired for the same position at Dawson Community College, the school announced Wednesday.

“I am very excited to join the Buccaneer family,” Jackson said. “I look forward to leading the growth and development of our student-athletes and the cross country and track programs.”

Jackson was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois, and attended Missouri State on a football scholarship, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. He has coached cross country and track & field at the club, high school, prep school, and college levels since 2008.

At the high school level, he was awarded Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year in 2017. He has coached championship teams in girls cross country as well as runners-up once with girls and twice with boys.

While at Phoenix College, he led his women’s cross country team to a Region 1 Division II runner-up finish in 2021 and had seven individual NJCAA National Championship qualifiers in 2021-2022. His 2022-2023 women’s track and field team was honored as an NJCAA All-Academic Team.

In 2021-2022 his men’s and women’s cross country teams and men’s track and field team were honored as an NJCAA Academic Team of the Year.

“We are thrilled to have coach Jackson joining our Dawson family,” Dawson athletic director Joe Peterson said. “He brings great positive energy, tons of knowledge and experience, and will be a dynamic leader for our cross country and track programs.”=