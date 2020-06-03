GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College baseball program announced Wednesday that freshman outfielder James Arend has signed a letter of intent to play at Corban University in Salem, Oregon, next season.

DCC played 13 games before the NJCAA season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arend, a native of Alaska, played in seven of those games and had five hits in 16 at-bats (.313). He drove in two runs and scored a run as well.

Arend joins former DCC teammate Keenan O'Brien, who signed at Corban earlier this spring.

