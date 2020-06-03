GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College baseball program announced Wednesday that freshman outfielder James Arend has signed a letter of intent to play at Corban University in Salem, Oregon, next season.
DCC played 13 games before the NJCAA season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Arend, a native of Alaska, played in seven of those games and had five hits in 16 at-bats (.313). He drove in two runs and scored a run as well.
Arend joins former DCC teammate Keenan O'Brien, who signed at Corban earlier this spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.