GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College basketball teams are hosting an 8-team tournament with a total of 10 games played over Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Toepke Center.
The DCC men are 5-2 on the season after winning the Mon-Dak Preseason Conference Tournament and splitting games the previous two weekends. Last weekend, DCC lost at Gillette College, 82-80, and beat Colorado Northwestern, 83-63.
The DCC women are sitting at 3-4 after splitting their games over the last two weekends. This past weekend, the Bucs lost to Gillette College and won against Colorado Northwestern, 66-58, on Saturday.
The Gillette College men come in with a 7-0 record. The Gillette women are 7-1.
Friday: Gillette College vs. Jamestown College JV, 1:30 p.m., (women); Gillette College vs. Jamestown College JV, 3:30 p.m. (men); Dawson CC vs. Rocky Mountain College JV, 5:30 p.m. (women); Dawson CC vs. Rocky JV, 7:30 p.m. (men).
Saturday: Jamestown JV vs. Rocky JV, noon (women); Jamestown JV vs. Rocky JV, 2 p.m. (men); Dawson CC vs. Gillette College, 4 p.m. (women); Dawson CC vs. Gillette College, 6 p.m. (men).
Sunday: Dawson CC vs. Jamestown JV at 2 p.m. (women); Dawson CC vs. Jamestown JV at 4 p.m. (men).
Kids get in free and adult tickets are $7 each.
