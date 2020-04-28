GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College men’s basketball program announced Tuesday that Colorado guard Hezekiah Swanson will join the Buccaneers next season.

As a senior at Overland High School, Swanson averaged 9.5 points and 4 assists per game as he recovered from knee surgery following his junior season. Before the surgery, Swanson averaged 13 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds as a junior and was name all-conference that year.

Swanson played four years on varsity and helped Overland win a conference championship as a sophomore.

“I think he was overlooked by some coaches because of his injury, but I know he’s out to prove people wrong and will be a force to be reckoned with next year,” DCC coach Joe Peterson said in a school press release.

