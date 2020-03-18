GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College sophomores Cam’ron Dunfee and Man Man Baker were named to the NJCAA Division I Region XIII men’s basketball team, the school announced Wednesday.

Dunfee led the Buccaneers in scoring, averaging 16.1 points per game. A native of Castle Rock, Colorado, Dunfee shot 48.5% from the field, including 44.1% on 3-pointers.

Baker, from Aurora, Colorado, averaged 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. His 57.5% field goal percentage led the conference.

The pair of Buccaneers won 47 games during their two-year careers at DCC and helped the Bucs to a 27-7 record this season. DCC won the Mon-Dak Conference Preseason Tournament, the regular-season title and the Region XIII championship. The season ended with a loss to Indian Hills Community College in the District Championship.

