WILLISTON, N.D. — The Dawson Community College men’s basketball team picked up another road win on Thursday night, downing Williston State College 88-77.

The win moves the Bucs to 5-0 in conference with a showdown looming with 4-1 Miles Community College on Sunday afternoon in Miles City. It was a back-and-forth affair with seven ties and 17 lead changes in the game.

Dawson finally broke away midway through the second half with a 17-2 run to take a 15-point lead, but Eden Holt brought the Tetons back with three straight from long range. The Bucs finished the game out by hitting free throws down the stretch to seal the 11-point win.

“We stayed tough tonight when we didn’t play our best game. Our guys kept competing and our pressure and depth gave us the spurt we needed halfway through the second half," DCC coach Joe Peterson said in a press release. "It started with our defense and controlling the boards which led to offense. Williston is really talented and played a great game tonight. We are fortunate to escape with the win.”

CJ Nelson led the visitors with 22 points and 8 rebounds. Kell Schwers scored 12 points on a perfect night from the field and the line. Man Man Baker finished with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

