Dawson Community College snapped North Dakota State College of Science's 17-game home winning streak on Thursday with a 74-58 win. 

WAHPETON, N.D. — Beau Santistevan poured in 18 points and teammate Camron Dunfee netted 17 points as Dawson Community College ended North Dakota State College of Science's 17-game home winning streak, 74-58, Thursday.

The Buccaneers (14-6, 3-0) also handed NDSCS (14-3, 2-1) their previous home loss last February, according to a DCC press release.

DCC also downed the Wildcats 85-81 in the Mon-Dak Conference Preseason Tournament in November. 

Dunfee also had five assists and three steals. Devin Collins contributed 8 points and 10 rebounds.

"NDSCS has a great program with a rich history and tradition. It is never easy to beat them, especially on their home floor," DCC coach Joe Peterson said in a school press release. "Our guys really showed a lot of toughness tonight. We went through some stretches where we struggled to score, but our defense kept us in it. They never got into a rhythm offensively. It was neck and neck all game, but fortunately, we made a run at the perfect time to close it out."

The Bucs will be back at home on Sunday afternoon for a contest against Dakota College Bottineau at 4 p.m. Prior to the game, Dawson will be honoring its second class of Hall of Fame inductees.

