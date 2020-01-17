WAHPETON, N.D. — Beau Santistevan poured in 18 points and teammate Camron Dunfee netted 17 points as Dawson Community College ended North Dakota State College of Science's 17-game home winning streak, 74-58, Thursday.
The Buccaneers (14-6, 3-0) also handed NDSCS (14-3, 2-1) their previous home loss last February, according to a DCC press release.
DCC also downed the Wildcats 85-81 in the Mon-Dak Conference Preseason Tournament in November.
Dunfee also had five assists and three steals. Devin Collins contributed 8 points and 10 rebounds.
"NDSCS has a great program with a rich history and tradition. It is never easy to beat them, especially on their home floor," DCC coach Joe Peterson said in a school press release. "Our guys really showed a lot of toughness tonight. We went through some stretches where we struggled to score, but our defense kept us in it. They never got into a rhythm offensively. It was neck and neck all game, but fortunately, we made a run at the perfect time to close it out."
The Bucs will be back at home on Sunday afternoon for a contest against Dakota College Bottineau at 4 p.m. Prior to the game, Dawson will be honoring its second class of Hall of Fame inductees.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.