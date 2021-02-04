GLENDIVE — The Dawson Community College men's basketball team defeated the Rocky Mountain College JV 67-50 Thursday night to remain unbeaten.
Kennedy Brown scored 14 points and had seven offensive rebounds — nine overall — and Michael Jok added 11 points for the Buccaneers as they improved to 6-0. Isaiah Bouchard contributed nine points and eight rebounds.
The Battlin' Bears JV was led by Mick O'Conner's 16 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Cover and Kaden Perron both added 11 points for the Battlin' Bears, who were within 27-24 at the half before the Buccaneers pulled away in the second half.
