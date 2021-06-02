GLENDIVE — The men’s and women’s basketball programs at Dawson Community College each announced further additions their respective rosters in the past week.

On Wednesday, men’s coach Joe Peterson disclosed the signing of 6-foot-6 wing/forward DeAngelo Horn. Horn comes to DCC from Rock Canyon High School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Horn was a first-team all-conference selection as a senior, averaging 12.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.

Last Friday, Dawson women’s coach Romeo Lagmay announced the signing of 6-1 forward/center Madison Roberts of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Roberts played three positions at the Classen School of Advanced Studies.

Roberts’ career averages were 8.5 points, five rebounds and two steals per game. She helped CSAS post a 90-12 overall record in the past four years.

