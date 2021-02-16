GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College received 54 points from its bench in an 88-69 men’s basketball win over United Tribes Technical College on Monday.
The Bucs moved their record to 9-0. They have 16 straight home wins, 19 consecutive Mon-Dak home wins and 27 straight wins against conference opponents.
Kennedy Brown led DCC with 14 points and Charles Lampten and Jalen Tot both added 12 for the Bucs.
United Tribes’ Tate Bear led all scorers with 28 points, and he had game-high 10 rebounds.
In the women’s game, Ashya Klopfenstein recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead DCC past United Tribes 106-44.
Tamiya Francis added 17 points, Sarah Billmayer had 12 and Aichatou Camara and Rashaan Smith both contributed 11 points for the Bucs (6-2, 5-2).
Latosha Thunderhawk score 13 points to lead UT, which was forced into 34 turnovers leading to 42 points for DCC.
