GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College assistant softball coach Tami Lagmay will take over the program, the school announced Wednesday in a press release.
Lagmay was an assistant to former head coach Jim LeProwse for six seasons and has helped the program win five regional championships and four Mon-Dak Conference titles. In addition to her coaching duties, Lagmay directs the strength and conditioning program for the Buccaneers.
“Coach Tami has been a huge part of this program’s success for the past six years and has been involved in every aspect of the program,” DCC Athletic Director Joe Peterson said. “Coach LeProwse has done a great job of mentoring her, giving her responsibilities and preparing her for this next step. I think it will be about as seamless of a transition as you’ll ever have because she recruited these girls, knows the program inside and out, as well as the college and the community, and she has the qualities it takes to be successful as a head coach.”
A native of Lincoln, Alabama, Lagmay played three years of collegiate softball at Talladega College in Talladega, Alabama. Prior to DCC, she was an assistant coach at Talladega College.
LeProwse resigned in July after 10 seasons leading the Buccaneers' program.
