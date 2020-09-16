GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College runner Kayla Parisien qualified for the NJCAA Cross Country Nationals with her performance at last week’s NAIA Frontier Conference Preview Meet.

Parisien finished in 18th place, but her time of 21:18 qualified her for the junior college national meet in Fort Dodge, Iowa in November. It will be the second appearance at nationals for Parisien, a native of St. John, N.D.

Tags

Load comments