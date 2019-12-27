GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College's Ashley Orozco has been named Mon-Dak women's basketball player of the week.

The 5-foot-4 freshman guard from Canoga Park, California, amassed 48 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and six steals in a three games over the week. 

Orozco is the second Buccaneer to grab player of the week honors in the last three weeks. 

