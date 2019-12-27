GLENDIVE — Dawson Community College's Ashley Orozco has been named Mon-Dak women's basketball player of the week.
The 5-foot-4 freshman guard from Canoga Park, California, amassed 48 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, and six steals in a three games over the week.
Orozco is the second Buccaneer to grab player of the week honors in the last three weeks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.